Inspire Films IPO: Issue opens today; check GMP, subscription status, other details in 10 points2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Inspire Films IPO price band has been fixed at ₹56 to ₹59 per share. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 35.98 lakh equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹21.23 crore from the issue.
Inspire Films IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of television content company Inspire Films Ltd opened for subscription on today, September 25.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message