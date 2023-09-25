Inspire Films IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of television content company Inspire Films Ltd opened for subscription on today, September 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inspire Films Ltd is engaged in the business of creation, production, distribution and exhibition of television and digital content.

Inspire Films IPO is an SME IPO and a book-built issue which will remain open till September 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let us check Inspire Films IPO dates, GMP, subscription status and other key details.

Inspire Films IPO: Key things to know Inspire Films IPO Dates: Inspire Films IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 25 and will close on Wednesday, September 27.

Inspire Films IPO Allotment: The company is likely to finalise the basis of IPO allotment on October 3 and initiate refunds on October 4, while credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on October 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inspire Films IPO Listing Date: Inspire Films shares are proposed to be listed at NSE SME with a tentative listing on October 6.

Inspire Films IPO Price Band: Inspire Films IPO price band has been fixed at ₹56 to ₹59 per share.

Inspire Films IPO Details: Inspire Films IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 35.98 lakh equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹21.23 crore from the issue.

Inspire Films IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹118,000.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inspire Films IPO Anchor Book: The company has already raised ₹6.03 crore by allocating 10.22 lakh shares to anchor investors on September 22 ahead of the IPO opening.

Inspire Films IPO Reservation: A total of 18.97% shares in the Inspire Films IPO are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 33.31% for Retail Investors and 14.29% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Inspire Films IPO Manager, Registrar: The book running lead manager of the Inspire Films IPO is Narnolia Financial Services Ltd, while IPO Registrar is Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inspire Films IPO Subscription Status Inspire Films IPO has received strong investors’ demand as the issue has been fully subscribed on the first day itself.

Inspire Films IPO has been subscribed 1.87 times so far on day 1 as the issue received bids for 44.80 lakh equity shares as against 23.94 lakh shares on the offer, till 12:25 pm.

The public issue has received 3.50 times subscription in the retail category and 57% subscription in the NII category so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inspire Films IPO GMP Today Inspire Films IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹30 per share. This shows Inspire Films shares are trading higher by ₹30 that their issue price, in the grey market.

The GMP today indicates that the estimated Inspire Films listing price would be ₹89 per share ( ₹59 + ₹30), which is at a premium of nearly 51% to the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch Live Market Updates here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!