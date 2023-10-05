Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Inspire Films shares debut at 13.5% premium at 67 on NSE SME

Inspire Films shares debut at 13.5% premium at 67 on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Inspire Films shares debut at 67 on NSE SME, 13.55% higher than issue price

Inspire Films IPO lists on NSE SME today.

Inspire Films listing date: Inspire Films shares made a somewhat a decent debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Inspire Films share price today was listed at 67 per share, nearly 13.55% higher than the issue price of 59.

Inspire Films IPO price band was set in the range of 56 to 59 per equity share of face value of 10 each. Inspire Films IPO lot size was 2000 equity shares and in multiples of 2000 equity shares thereafter. Inspire Films IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 25, and closed on Wednesday, September 27.

Inspire Films IPO details

A fresh issue of 3,598,000 equity shares totalling 21.23 crore makes up the Inspire Films IPO issue and there's no offer for sale (OFS) component. Yash Arabinda Patnaik and Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited are the company's promoters.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for general corporate expenses, working capital needs, and meet issue expenses.

The registrant for the Inspire Films IPO was Maashitla Securities Private Limited, while the book-running lead manager was Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. Share India Securities was the IPO market maker for Inspire Films.

Inspire Films IPO GMP today

Inspire Films IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +20 similar to previous five trading session. This indicates that the shares of Inspire Films IPO GMP today were trading at a premium of 20 in the grey market on Thursday, according to ipowatch.in

Considering the upper end of the Inspire Films IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Inspire Films share price was 79 apiece, which is 33.9% higher than the Inspire Films IPO issue price of 59.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST
