Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO: Issue subscribed 20% on day 1 so far; check GMP and other details

The subscription period for the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO commenced on Tuesday, May 13, and will conclude on Thursday, May 15. The price band for the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO has been set at ₹100 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. Bidders can place orders for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in increments of 1,200 shares thereafter.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited, established in 2017, is a Class-A civil contractor recognized by the Government of Gujarat. The company undertakes construction projects as a contractor for state government initiatives in Gujarat and often engages in subcontracting to strengthen its presence in the local construction industry.

As of March 31, 2025, the firm has secured current contracts worth ₹20,598 lakhs. Of this total, ₹4,291 lakhs has been completed, while ₹16,307 lakhs remain in their order book.

According to the Prospectus, the company's publicly listed competitors include Udayshivakumar Infra Limited (which has a P/E ratio of 6.82) and V R Infraspace Limited (which has a P/E ratio of 67.04).

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO Subscription Status Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO subscription status is 20%, on day 1 so far. The retail portion is subscribed 35%, and NII portion is booked 6%.

The company has received bids for 2,40,000 shares against 12,00,000 shares on offer, at 6 pm, according to data on NSE.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO details Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO consists of a fresh issue of 12,00,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹12 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO seeks to utilize the funds raised from this offering for various objectives, including purchasing machinery and equipment, meeting working capital requirements, and supporting general corporate goals.

The book-running lead manager for the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO is Aryaman Financial Services Limited, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is responsible for managing the issue as the registrar. Aryaman Capital Markets Limited serves as the market maker for the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP today Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.