Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO allotment: The allotment of Integrity Infrabuild Developers' initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, Friday, May 16 following decent interest and subscriptions for the share sale issue.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹12 crore, opened for bidding on May 13 and closed on May 15. The price band was set at ₹100 per share.

Investors can check the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO allotment status online through the official portal of the IPO registrar Link Intime India Private.

The company will credit the equity shares on Monday, May 19, into the Demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment. Refunds for rejected applications will also be processed the same day. Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO is slated to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

How to check IPO allotment status Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of Link Intime India Private.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO.

Step 3: To discover the status, pick a mode – click on PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN, or Demat Account number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot.

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status.

About the IPO The Integrity Infrabuild IPO is entirely fresh issue of 12 lakh shares with no offer for sale component. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,200 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was ₹1.20 lakh.

The IPO closed with lacklustre demand, garnering 2.17 times bids in three days. The IPO received bids for 24.61 lakh shares against 11.32 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment saw a subscription of 2.26 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 2.09 times.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for purchase of machinery and equipment, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO is Aryaman Capital Markets Limited.

About the Company Incorporated in 2017, Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited is a Class-A civil contractor registered with the Government of Gujarat. The company is primarily engaged in executing construction activities for government projects within the state and frequently takes up subcontracted work to strengthen its presence in Gujarat's infrastructure sector. As of March 31, 2025, the company had secured ongoing contracts worth ₹20,598 lakh, of which ₹4,291 lakh had already been executed, while the remaining ₹16,307 lakh remained in its active order book.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP today The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹0 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of ₹100, same as its issue price.