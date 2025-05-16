Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

About the Company

Incorporated in 2017, Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited is a Class-A civil contractor registered with the Government of Gujarat. The company is primarily engaged in executing construction activities for government projects within the state and frequently takes up subcontracted work to strengthen its presence in Gujarat's infrastructure sector. As of March 31, 2025, the company had secured ongoing contracts worth ₹20,598 lakh, of which ₹4,291 lakh had already been executed, while the remaining ₹16,307 lakh remained in its active order book.