Interarch Building Products, Gala Precision Engineering get SEBI green signal for IPOs. Here are the details

Interarch plans to offload up to 44 lakh equity shares through an OFS. Gala Precision Engineering is getting ready to sell 31 lakh equity shares, according to the offer documents filed with SEBI.

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published10:42 PM IST
Interarch Building Products and Gala Precision Engineering have received SEBI's green signal to launch IPOs.
Interarch Building Products and Gala Precision Engineering have received SEBI’s green signal to launch IPOs.(iStock)

Interarch Building Products Limited, a Noida-based steel construction solution provider, and metal component manufacturer Gala Precision Engineering Limited on Monday received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

Interarch plans to offload 44,47,630 or 44 lakh equity shares through an offer for sale (OFS). The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of shares up to 200 crore with a face value of 10 per share and the OFS, according to an exchange filing. The company filed its draft prospectus with SEBI on March 18, 2024.

Also Read | FirstCry IPO: Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue

Gala Precision Engineering plans to offload a total of 31,74,416 or 31 lakh equity shares with a face value of 10 per share. The company plans an OFS of up to 616,000 or 6.16 lakh equity shares and a fresh issue of up to 25,58,416 or 25 lakh equity shares, according to the exchange filing. The company filed its draft prospectus with SEBI on February 14, 2024.

Also Read | Unicommerce eSolutions Limited gets SEBI nod for IPO launch

Arvind Nanda, Gautam Suri, Ishaan Suri, and Shobhna Suri are the promoters offloading their stake in Interarch Building Products. In addition to them, OIH Mauritius Limited is selling a stake as an investor to raise new funds from public markets.

Vishanji Harshi Gala, Kirit Vishanji Gala, and Nayna Gala are the promoters selling stakes in Gala Precision Engineering. In addition to the promoters, individual investors who are offloading their stake include Satish Kotwani, Hemlata Dhiraj Shah, Dhiraj Nanchand Shah, Urmil Dhiraj Shah, and Rupa Sunil Mehta.

Also Read | India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list today, July 1

The book runners for Interarch Building Products IPO are Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited. PL Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager for the Gala Precision Engineering public issue.

Interarch said it might consider a private placement of equity shares aggregating 40 crore as a ‘pre-IPO placement’. If such a placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Also Read | ’Charges levied by market infrastructure institutions should be true to label’

Interarch's offer will have not more than 50 per cent offering for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders, and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.

The 58.53 crore raised from the public issue will be used for capital expenditures on projects like the company's manufacturing facilities in Uttarakhand's Kichha and Pantnagar and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Zee assigns additional charge of music business to film head Umesh Bansal

Interarch will use 10.97 crore to upgrade and invest in information technology assets. As of September 30, 2023, Interarch Building Products' Order Book stood at 1,036.27 crore.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsIPOInterarch Building Products, Gala Precision Engineering get SEBI green signal for IPOs. Here are the details

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue