Interarch Building Products IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check status

Interarch Building Products IPO: The bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Interarch Building Products Ltd has ended with strong demand from investors across the board. The issue received more than 90 times subscription and now investors await Interarch Building Products IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

The IPO opened for subscription on August 19 and closed on August 21. Interarch Building Products IPO allotment date is today, August 22, and the IPO listing date is August 26. The equity shares of Interarch Building Products Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status is likely to be finalised today. The company will credit the equity shares into the Demat accounts of eligible investors on August 23 and will initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Interarch Building Products IPO registrar.

Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status check can be done with the below mentioned steps.

Interarch Building Products IPO Allotment Status Step 1] Visit IPO Registrar website on this link -https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select Interarch Building Products Limited in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among PAN, App. No., DP ID / Client ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Submit

Your Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Interarch Building Products IPO GMP Today Interarch Building Products shares are trading with a decent premium in the grey market. The Interarch Building Products IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹367 per share, according to stock market experts.

Considering the IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated Interarch Building Products IPO listing price is ₹1,267 apiece, a premium of 41% to the issue price of ₹900 per share.

Interarch Building Products IPO Subscription Status Interarch Building Products IPO is subscribed 93.53 times as it received bids for 42.88 crore equity shares as against 46.91 lakh shares on the offer, according to NSE data.

The public issue has been subscribed 19.11 times in the retail category, 205.41 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 128.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Interarch Building Products IPO Details Interarch Building Products IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, August 19, and closed on August 21. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, August 22, and the IPO listing date is August 26.

Interarch Building Products IPO price band was set at ₹850 to ₹900 per share. The company raised ₹600.29 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 22.22 lakh equity shares worth ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 44.47 lakh shares aggregating to ₹400.29 crore.