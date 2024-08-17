Interarch Building Products IPO: GMP, review, other details in 10 points about upcoming IPO

Interarch Building Products IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Interarch Building Products Limited will hit the Indian primary market on 19th August 2024, i.e. on Monday next week. Interarch Building Products IPO subscription will remain open until 21st August 2024. This means the mainboard IPO will remain open for bidders from Monday to Wednesday next week. The engineering company has fixed Interarch Building Products IPO price band at ₹850 to ₹900 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹600.29 crore from its initial offer, out of which ₹200 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares.

Meanwhile, Interarch Building Products IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the engineering steel company are available at a premium of ₹312 in the grey market today.

Important Interarch Building Products IPO details 1] Interarch Building Products IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹312 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Interarch Building Products IPO price: The engineering company has a fixed price band for this public issue at ₹850 to ₹900 per equity share.

3] Interarch Building Products IPO subscription date: The book build issue will open on August 19th, 2024, and end on August 21st, 2024.

4] Interarch Building Products IPO size: The engineering company aims to raise ₹600.29 crore from its initial offer, of which ₹200 crore will be raised through fresh shares. The remaining ₹400.29 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

5] Interarch Building Products IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 16 company shares.

6] Interarch Building Products IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on Thursday, 22 August 2024.

7] Interarch Building Products IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Important Interarch Building Products IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Interarch Building Products IPO listing date: Share listing can be expected on 26 August 2024.