Interarch Building Products IPO: Price band set at ₹850-900 per share; check other details

The company has set a price band of 850-900 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on August 19.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Interarch Building Products IPO: The company has set the price band at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>850-900 per share for its IPO.
Interarch Building Products IPO: The company has set the price band at ₹850-900 per share for its IPO.

Noida-based Interarch Building Products Ltd, a leading provider of turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions, has set a price band of 850-900 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on August 19.

The offering consists of a fresh issue of shares valued at 200 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares by existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS is estimated to be worth around 400 crore at the upper price band.

Also Read | August IPOs: 19 stocks hit Dalal Street this month, 90% of them trading above issue price

The net proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used for capital expenditures, system upgrades, and general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue size is allocated for qualified institutional investors, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors. Additionally, investors can place bids for a minimum of 16 equity shares, with increments in multiples of 16 shares.

About Interarch Building Products

Interarch Building Products stands out as a top provider of turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. They offer comprehensive services, including design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.

For the fiscal year 2023, Interarch Building Products Ltd experienced a 34.6% rise in operational revenue, totaling 1,123.93 crore, up from 834.94 crore the previous year. This growth was fueled by increased revenue from pre-engineered building contracts and product sales, supported by a broader sales and marketing presence in West Bengal and Telangana, as well as expansion into new sectors. Additionally, profit after tax skyrocketed by 375.54%, reaching 81.46 crore compared to 17.13 crore the previous year.

Also Read | IPOs next week: Five public issues, two listings scheduled for next week

For the six months ending September 30, 2023, the company reported revenue from operations of 591.53 crore and a profit after tax of 34.57 crore. As of September 30, 2023, the company's order book amounted to 1,036.27 crore.

Ambit Pvt Ltd and Axis Capital Ltd are the lead managers for the issue. The equity shares are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 06:06 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOInterarch Building Products IPO: Price band set at ₹850-900 per share; check other details

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.50
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-5.8 (-1.7%)

Reliance Industries

2,926.90
03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
5.4 (0.18%)

Tata Power

408.30
03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-9.85 (-2.36%)

Tata Steel

148.90
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-3.15 (-2.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,698.20
03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
405.2 (9.44%)

Olectra Greentech

1,655.80
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
112.5 (7.29%)

Blue Star

1,714.55
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
96.2 (5.94%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.00
03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
22.8 (5.84%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,196.001,000.00
    Chennai
    71,637.00-325.00
    Delhi
    71,218.00-465.00
    Kolkata
    71,987.00234.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue