Interarch Building Products IPO: Steel major mobilises ₹179 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

  • Interarch Building Products IPO: The steel construction maker's public issue opens for subscription on August 19, 2024 and closes on August 21, 2024

Nikita Prasad
Published16 Aug 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Interarch Building Products IPO: Steel major mobilised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>179 crore from anchor investors (Image Credit: https://www.interarchbuildings.com/)
Interarch Building Products IPO: Steel major mobilised ₹179 crore from anchor investors (Image Credit: https://www.interarchbuildings.com/)

Interarch Building Products IPO: Interarch Building Products Ltd has raised 179 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The steel construction solutions provider's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, August 19, and will close on August 21. The price band for the IPO has been fixed in the range of 850 to 900 per equity share with a face value of 10.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 10:59 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOInterarch Building Products IPO: Steel major mobilises ₹179 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.55
03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
3.35 (2.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.60
03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.35%)

GAIL India

232.50
03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
5.8 (2.56%)

ITC

502.55
03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
10.65 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Zensar Technologies

797.90
03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
55.95 (7.54%)

Piramal Enterprises

946.85
03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
65.5 (7.43%)

Nippon Life

686.55
03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
47.2 (7.38%)

PB Fintech

1,687.25
03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
113.75 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,058.00849.00
    Chennai
    73,129.00637.00
    Delhi
    72,634.00-354.00
    Kolkata
    72,492.00496.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue