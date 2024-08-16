Interarch Building Products IPO: Steel major mobilises ₹179 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Interarch Building Products IPO: Interarch Building Products Ltd has raised ₹179 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The steel construction solutions provider's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, August 19, and will close on August 21. The price band for the IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹850 to ₹900 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.