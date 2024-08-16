Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Interarch Building Products IPO: Steel major mobilises 179 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Interarch Building Products IPO: Steel major mobilises ₹179 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Nikita Prasad

  • Interarch Building Products IPO: The steel construction maker's public issue opens for subscription on August 19, 2024 and closes on August 21, 2024

Interarch Building Products IPO: Steel major mobilised 179 crore from anchor investors (Image Credit: https://www.interarchbuildings.com/)

Interarch Building Products IPO: Interarch Building Products Ltd has raised 179 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The steel construction solutions provider's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, August 19, and will close on August 21. The price band for the IPO has been fixed in the range of 850 to 900 per equity share with a face value of 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.