Interarch Building Products share price dips after listing at strong premium. Buy, sell or hold?

  • Interarch Building Products' share price on the BSE opened at 1291.20 per share, whereas it opened on the NSE at 1,299 apiece

Asit Manohar
Published26 Aug 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Stock market today: Experts have advised Interarch Building Products shareholders to hold the scrip for the medium to long term.
Stock market today: Experts have advised Interarch Building Products shareholders to hold the scrip for the medium to long term.(Photo: Courtesy NSE)

Stock market today: Interarch Building Products share price today is listed on the Indian stock market at a robust premium of around 44 per cent. Interarch Building Products share price on the BSE opened at 1291.20 per share, whereas it opened on the NSE at 1,299 apiece. After a solid debut on Dalal Street, Interarch Building Products shares surged further and touched an intraday high of 1,314.80 per share on the NSE and 1,316 per share on the BSE. However, the newly listed stock failed to sustain itself at higher levels and came under profit-booking stress. After climbing to the intraday high, Interarch Building Products' share price touched an intraday low of 1203.20 per share on the BSE and 1203.65 apiece on the NSE.

According to stock market experts, Interarch Building Products Limited enjoys a robust market position, a diverse and loyal customer base, and a proven quality and efficiency track record. These factors enabled the newly listed stock to qualify as a portfolio stock. They advised Interarch Building Products shareholders to hold the scrip for the medium to long term.

Interarch Building Products share price outlook

Speaking on Interarch Building Products share listing, Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, “With a robust market position, diverse and loyal customer base, and a proven track record of quality and efficiency, Interarch is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and maintain its leadership in the PEB industry. Interarch's strong market position, integrated operations, and diverse customer base ensure cost-effective and timely project execution, positioning the company for success in the PEB industry. We thus advise the participants allotted the share to hold it from a medium to long term perspective.”

Advising share allottees to hold the scrip further, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities, said, "On valuation parse at the upper price band of Rs.900/-, the issue was reasonable priced by looking at its financial performance and market position and despite being capital incentive business model we believe the market could give Interarch a premium multiple towards its leadership position and sector agnostic demand and growth triggers; this may result in delivering healthy post-listing gains also."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 01:46 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOInterarch Building Products share price dips after listing at strong premium. Buy, sell or hold?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

155.65
03:41 PM | 26 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.97%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,730.00
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
16.65 (0.35%)

State Bank Of India

815.35
03:40 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.1 (0.01%)

Bharat Electronics

306.60
03:44 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.55 (0.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

507.75
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
38.55 (8.22%)

BLS International Services

428.95
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
31.8 (8.01%)

PB Fintech

1,804.00
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
119.25 (7.08%)

Quess Corp

780.25
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
47.8 (6.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue