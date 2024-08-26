Interarch Building Products share price dips after listing at strong premium. Buy, sell or hold?

Stock market today: Interarch Building Products share price today is listed on the Indian stock market at a robust premium of around 44 per cent. Interarch Building Products share price on the BSE opened at ₹1291.20 per share, whereas it opened on the NSE at ₹1,299 apiece. After a solid debut on Dalal Street, Interarch Building Products shares surged further and touched an intraday high of ₹1,314.80 per share on the NSE and ₹1,316 per share on the BSE. However, the newly listed stock failed to sustain itself at higher levels and came under profit-booking stress. After climbing to the intraday high, Interarch Building Products' share price touched an intraday low of ₹1203.20 per share on the BSE and ₹1203.65 apiece on the NSE.

According to stock market experts, Interarch Building Products Limited enjoys a robust market position, a diverse and loyal customer base, and a proven quality and efficiency track record. These factors enabled the newly listed stock to qualify as a portfolio stock. They advised Interarch Building Products shareholders to hold the scrip for the medium to long term.

Interarch Building Products share price outlook Speaking on Interarch Building Products share listing, Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, “With a robust market position, diverse and loyal customer base, and a proven track record of quality and efficiency, Interarch is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and maintain its leadership in the PEB industry. Interarch's strong market position, integrated operations, and diverse customer base ensure cost-effective and timely project execution, positioning the company for success in the PEB industry. We thus advise the participants allotted the share to hold it from a medium to long term perspective.”

Advising share allottees to hold the scrip further, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities, said, "On valuation parse at the upper price band of Rs.900/-, the issue was reasonable priced by looking at its financial performance and market position and despite being capital incentive business model we believe the market could give Interarch a premium multiple towards its leadership position and sector agnostic demand and growth triggers; this may result in delivering healthy post-listing gains also."