Interiors and More IPO allotment finalised; here's how to check status

The allotment of Interiors and More IPO has been finalised today, February 21, 2024. Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar's website Bigshare Services.

The initial public offering (IPO) was opened for subscription between February 15 and February 20 with a price band in the range of ₹216-227 per share. The equity shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on February 23.

The IPO of Interiors & More was subscribed 11.22 times over a four-day issue period. The issue received bids worth 1.38 crore shares as against 12.31 lakh on offer. The public issue was subscribed 7.41 times in the retail category, 3.54 times in QIB, and 30.32 times in the NII category by February 20, 2024.

The SME IPO raised over ₹11.94 crore from anchor investors on February 14, a day before it opened for subscription.

Steps to check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services 1. Visit the Bigshare Services website

2. Select "Interiors & More IPO" from the drop-down list on the IPO Query page.

3. Choose and enter your application number or PAN number.

4. Click on the "Search" button.

Interiors & More IPO GMP today

Interiors & More GMP today, or grey market premium today, ₹23 per share. It has risen from ₹5 in the previous session. Considering the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price is ₹250 apiece, which is 10.13 percent higher than the issue price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Interiors and More IPO is a book-built issue of ₹42.00 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 18.5 lakh shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹1,36,200. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (1,200 shares) amounting to ₹2,72,400.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Interiors and More IPO, while the market maker for Interiors and More IPO is Gretex Share Broking.

About the firm Interiors & More Limited trades, imports, and sells artificial flowers. The company manufactures and trades quality artificial flowers, plants, and decor items for homes and offices.

The manufacturing facility, which is fully furnished with all the necessary tools for production, test equipment for quality control, and additional handling supplies to enable efficient assembly and simple logistics, is located in Gujarat.

