Interiors and More IPO announces price band at ₹216-227 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more
Interiors and More IPO price band set at ₹216-227; subscription open from Feb 15-20.
Interiors and More IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹216 to ₹227 apiece. Interiors and More IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, February 15, and close on Tuesday, February 20. Interiors and More IPO lot size consists of 600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 21.6 to 22.7 times the face value of ₹10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started