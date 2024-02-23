Interiors and More lists at ₹270 on NSE SME, an 18.9% premuim to IPO price
Interiors & More made a decent debut on the bourses today. On NSE Emerge, Interiors & More share price was listed at ₹270 per share, 18.9 percent higher than the issue price of ₹227.
