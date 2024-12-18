International Gemmological Institute IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of International Gemmological Institute Ltd ended with strong subscription. As the bidding period is closed, investors now focus on the International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised soon.

International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment date is likely today, December 18, and the company is expected to fix the basis of share allotment soon. The public issue was open from December 13 to 17, and the listing is likely on December 20.

Once the International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment is out, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees on December 19 and issue refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is International Gemmological Institute IPO registrar.

In order to do a International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

International Gemmological Institute IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘International Gemmological Institute Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

International Gemmological Institute IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘International Gemmological Institute Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP Today International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹91 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, International Gemmological Institute shares are trading higher by ₹91 apiece than their issue price.

International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP today signals the estimated listing price would be around ₹508 apiece, a premium of 22% to the IPO price of ₹417 per share.

International Gemmological Institute IPO Details International Gemmological Institute IPO opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on December 17. International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, while the IPO listing date is December 20. International Gemmological Institute shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

International Gemmological Institute IPO price band was set at ₹397 to ₹417 per share. The company raised ₹4,225 crore from the issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 3.54 crore equity shares worth ₹1,475 crore and offer for sale of 6.59 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,750 crore.

International Gemmological Institute IPO has been subscribed 33.77 times in total. The retail portion is booked 11.13 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) quota is subscribed 24.83 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion garnered 45.80 times bids, NSE data showed.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the International Gemmological Institute IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.