International Gemmological Institute Limited raised ₹1,900 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue, according to an exchange filing by the company on Thursday, December 12.

The company has allocated 4,55,71,942 or 4.55 crore equity shares to the anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹417 per share, with a face value of ₹2 per apiece.

The anchor investor pool for the International Gemmological Institute's public issue comprises the Government of Singapore, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nomura Holdings, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Axis Mutual Fund, Fidelity Investment Trust, Quant Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Whiteoak Capital, and Motilal Oswal were among other top investors.

According to the exchange filing by the company on Thursday, the Government of Singapore at 9.43 per cent, Nomura Group at 5.26 per cent, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at 5.26 per cent, Government Pension Fund Global at 5.26 per cent, and Whiteoak Capital at 3.42 per cent were among the top investors with largest allocation in the anchor round.

The gemstone, diamonds and jewellery certifier also said that 33.41 per cent of the allocation to anchor investors was allocated to nine domestic mutual funds through a total of 33 schemes.

“We believe that the IPO is fairly priced and recommend a ‘Subscribe-Long term’ rating to the IPO,” said the analysts at Anand Rathi.

The company also is a global market leader and first mover in providing certification services for the fast-growing laboratory-grown diamond industry, according to Anand Rathi's IPO report.