International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 24% so far, check IGI IPO GMP today, review

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 10:25 AM IST

International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: IGI IPO hit the Indian primary market on Friday, December 13. The ₹ 4,225 crore book-built issue, which combines a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), will conclude on Tuesday, December 17.