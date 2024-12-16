Hello User
International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 24% so far, check IGI IPO GMP today, review

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram, Saloni Goel

International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: IGI IPO hit the Indian primary market on Friday, December 13. The 4,225 crore book-built issue, which combines a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), will conclude on Tuesday, December 17. 

International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The globally recognised jewellery and gemstone certifier has fixed the public issue's price band in the range of 397 to 417 per share, with a lot size of 13 shares per lot.

International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The public offering for the diamond grading company International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd was subscribed at 17 percent on the opening day of the share sale on Friday. The section allocated for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) saw a 70 percent subscription, while the allocation for non-institutional investors was subscribed at 14 percent. The employee portion was booked 2.35 times.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, backed by Blackstone, successfully raised 1,900 crore from anchor investors on Thursday. The public offering, priced between 397 and 417 per share, is set to close on December 17. This 4,225-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares totaling 1,475 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) amounting to 2,750 crore from promoter BCP Asia II TopCo Pte Ltd, a Blackstone affiliate.

The firm plans to use the funds from the new issue for acquiring IGI Belgium Group and IGI Netherlands Group from the promoter, along with other general corporate purposes. International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd offers services associated with the certification and accreditation of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, studded jewelry, and colored stones.

Stay tuned for more updates

16 Dec 2024, 10:25 AM IST International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue subscribed 24% so far 

International Gemmological Institute IPO subscribed 24% so far on Day 2 with retail portion close to the full subscription mark. Here are the details:

QIB Portion: NIL

NII Portion: 22%

Retail Investor Portion: 95%

Overall: 24%

16 Dec 2024, 10:02 AM IST International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Bidding opens for IGI IPO

The second day of bidding kicked off for International Gemmological Institute IPO. Investors can place their bids for the IPO now. The issue was subscribed 17% at the end of Day 1.

16 Dec 2024, 09:55 AM IST International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Key dates for IGI IPO

IPO Open Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

IPO Close Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Listing Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

16 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue susbcribed 17% at the end of Day 1

The initial public offering of International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd was 17% subscribed on its first day of the share sale on Friday. According to NSE data, the IPO received bids for 98,72,800 shares out of the 5,85,60,902 shares available for sale. The retail investor portion saw a 70% subscription, while the non-institutional investor segment was 14% subscribed.

16 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Check out the anchor investors of the company

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, backed by Blackstone, raised 1,900 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). 

Notable investors include the Government of Singapore, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nomura, SBI Life Insurance, and SBI General Insurance, as per a circular posted on the BSE website.

The company allocated around 4.56 crore equity shares to 68 funds at 417 per share, the highest price in the price band, bringing the total transaction value to 1,900.34 crore.

16 Dec 2024, 09:13 AM IST International Gemmological Institute IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Check out IGI IPO GMP today 

International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP today is +95. This indicates International Gemmological Institute share price was trading at a premium of 95 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of International Gemmological Institute share price is indicated at 512 apiece, which is 22.78% higher than the IPO price of 417.

After analyzing the grey market activities from the past ten sessions, the present GMP ( 95) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is 75, while the maximum reached 145, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

