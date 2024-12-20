International Gemmological Institute IPO Listing: International Gemmological Institute shares are set to make their stock market debut today after receiving huge demand for its initial public offering (IPO). International Gemmological Institute IPO listing date is today, December 20.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, December 20, 2024, the equity shares of International Gemmological Institute India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a BSE notice said.

Furthe, it added that International Gemmological Institute India shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). The stock will begin trading at 10:00 AM today.

The company raised ₹4,225 crore from the public issue. International Gemmological Institute IPO received heavy subscriptions.

Ahead of the International Gemmological Institute IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the International Gemmological Institute IPO grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price.

Also Read | Carraro India IPO: Here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Here is what International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP today and experts signal about share listing today:

International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP Led by strong demand, International Gemmological Institute shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium (GMP).

According to stock market observers, International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP today is ₹115 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, International Gemmological Institute shares are trading higher by ₹115 apiece than their issue price.

International Gemmological Institute IPO Listing Price Considering the International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP today, the estimated share listing price would be ₹532 apiece, a premium of 28% to the IPO price of ₹417 per share.

Analysts also expect the International Gemmological Institute IPO listing to take place at a decent premium.

“International Gemmological Institute has seen strong investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 35.48 times and is expected to debut with a 28% premium above the upper price band. It is a global leader in diamond, jewelry, and colored stone certifications, holding a 33% market share. IGI also leads the laboratory-grown diamond certification market with a 65% share,” said Palak Devadiga, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

With its market leadership and growth potential, IGI presents a solid long-term investment opportunity. Therefore, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shares hold their positions from a medium to long-term perspective, Devadiga added.

International Gemmological Institute IPO Details International Gemmological Institute IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 13, and closed on Tuesday, December 17. The IPO allotment was finalized on December 18, and the International Gemmological Institute IPO listing day is today, December 20. International Gemmological Institute IPO shares are being listed on BSE and NSE.

International Gemmological Institute IPO price band was set at ₹397 to ₹417 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹4,225 crore from the book-built issue which consisted of a combination of fresh issue of 3.54 crore equity shares worth ₹1,475 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 6.59 crore shares amounting to ₹2,750 crore.

International Gemmological Institute IPO has been subscribed 33.77 times in total. The retail portion is booked 11.13 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) quota is subscribed 24.83 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion garnered 45.80 times bids, NSE data showed.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the International Gemmological Institute IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.