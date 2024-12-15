Inventrus Knowledge Solutions IPO: The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO opened for subscription on December 12, 2024, and will close on December 16, 2024. The company aims to raise approximately ₹2,497.92 crores through this book-built issue, which includes a fresh issue component and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.87 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

Inventrus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP Adding to the market buzz, the grey market premium (GMP) for IKS IPO currently stands at ₹405 per share, signalling an estimated 30 per cent listing gain over the upper price band of ₹1,329. The IPO has garnered significant attention, especially as prominent investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala backs it.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions subscription status The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 4.24 times, while the non-institutional investors' category saw a subscription of 3.13 times. Meanwhile, the allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) achieved a subscription rate of 1.89 times.

What GMP, subscription status signal? The latest grey market premium and subscription trends indicate investors' optimism about the issue, and market participants expect the stock to list at a premium.

Considering the upper price band and the current GMP of the issue, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹1,734, a premium of 30.47 per cent.

The current GMP of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is near its highest GMP of ₹422, according to market sources.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO details The IPO is priced within a band of ₹1,265 to ₹1,329 per share. Allocation quotas have been set at 75 per cent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15% for High Net-Worth Individuals (HNI), and 10% for retail investors. The shares are expected to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 19, 2024. Allotments are scheduled to be finalized on December 17, 2024.

IKS, a healthcare services provider, reported impressive growth in its financial performance. Revenue surged to ₹1,817.93 crores in FY 2024, compared to ₹1,031.30 crores in FY 2023. Similarly, net profit increased from ₹305.23 crores in FY 2023 to ₹370.49 crores in FY 2024, highlighting the company’s robust expansion.

The company’s promoters include Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust.

Founded in 2006, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (IKS Health) specializes in healthcare technology solutions designed to streamline administrative processes for healthcare providers. The company delivers a range of services, including medical documentation management, virtual medical scribing, and clinical support. These offerings aim to reduce the administrative burden on doctors and healthcare organizations, enabling them to focus more on patient care.