Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Allotment: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd ended on Monday with strong subscription. Investors now focus on Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public offer opened on December 12 and closed on December 16. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, December 17. The company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment soon. Due to the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the public issue must be listed within three days after the end of the subscription period.

Once the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment is finalised, the company will likely credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees on December 18 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment can be checked online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO registrar.

Investors can do a Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment status online check by following a few simple steps mentioned below:

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime: Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2] Choose ‘Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP Today Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares are commanding a strong grey market premium today, according to stock market observers. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹422 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹422 than their issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today signals an estimated listing price of ₹1,751 per share, a premium of 31% to the IPO price of ₹1,329 per share.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Details Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO opened for public subscription on December 12, and closed on December 16. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment is expected to be finalised soon and the IPO listing date is likely December 19. The shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹1,265 to ₹1,329 per share. The company raised ₹2,497.92 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.88 crore shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO has been subscribed 52.70 times total. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 14.65 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category saw a booked 23.27 times. Meanwhile, the allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) achieved a subscription rate of 80.64 times.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Inventurus IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.