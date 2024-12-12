Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is scheduled to begin its public subscription from December 12 to December 16. The company, which offers healthcare support services, has set a price range of ₹1,265-1,329 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) valued at ₹2,498 crores. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions secured ₹1,120.18 crores from 61 anchor investors at a price of ₹1,329 per equity share.
The company has decreased its issue size, which now includes an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.88 crore equity shares from promoters and individual shareholders, without any new issue component. Previously, the OFS size was 2.82 crore, according to the draft documents.
Currently, promoters and entities in the promoter group own nearly 70 percent of the company's stake, which is supported by Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises.
At the upper price point, the company’s initial public offering is projected to be ₹2,498 crore, which would give it a market capitalization exceeding ₹22,800 crore. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is a provider of healthcare solutions that leverages technology, serving physician enterprises in the US, Canada, and Australia, with a primary emphasis on the US market.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Objective of the IPO
The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and will go to the selling shareholders as the IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check out anchor investor details
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited secured ₹1,120.18 crores from 61 anchor investors at a price of ₹1,329 per equity share.
The group of anchor investors participating in Inventurus Knowledge Solutions' public offering includes prominent names such as Fidelity Funds, Government Pension Fund Global, HDFC Mutual Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Prudential Hong Kong Ltd, Axis Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Mirae Asset, and HSBC Global, among others.
As reported in the company's exchange filing on Wednesday, Fidelity Fund and Government Pension Fund Global both accounted for 5.1%, while Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Prudential Hong Kong Ltd, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, and Axis Mutual Fund each held 4.4%, making them the leading anchor investors.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Here's what Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today hints
IKS Health IPO GMP today is +422. This indicates Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share price was trading at a premium of ₹422 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share price is indicated at ₹1,751 apiece, which is 31.75% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,329.
According to the activities in the grey market over the last seven sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, while the maximum GMP observed is ₹422, based on insights from experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.