Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP, subscription status, review, more

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO sets price band between ₹ 1,265 and ₹ 1,329 per equity share. The subscription period runs from December 12 to December 16. IKS Health Ltd has raised ₹ 1,120 crore from investors in its anchor round.