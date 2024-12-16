Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: The grey market premium (GMP) for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is ₹ 406, down from ₹ 425. With an upper price band of ₹ 1,329, the estimated listing price is ₹ 1,735, reflecting a 30% premium. The IPO concludes today after opening on December 12.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of famed investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, opened for subscription on Thursday, December 12, and is concluding today, i.e. Monday, December 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book-built issue of about ₹ ₹2,498 crore is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) and has a price band of ₹1,265 to ₹1,329 per share.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP According to market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO was ₹406, lower than Friday's GMP of ₹425. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹1,329 and the last GMP, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹1,735, a premium of 30 per cent.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO subscription status The book-built issue is witnessing a tepid response from investors. By 10:03 AM on Monday, the issue was subscribed 2.71 times, with bids for 2,80,46,667 shares against 1,03,66,780 offered. The retail portion was booked 4.66 times, while the segments reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were booked 3.58 times and 1.89 times, respectively. The category reserved for employees had seen a subscription of 2.10 times.

By the end of the second day of subscription, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 2.65 times, receiving bids for 2,75,04,840 shares. The category reserved for employees had seen a subscription of 1.90 times. The retail portion was subscribed 4.25 times, the NIIs' segment was booked 3.13 times, and the segment reserved for QIBs was subscribed 1.89 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}