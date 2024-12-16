Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial share offering of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd (IKS Health), a provider of healthcare support services, was subscribed 2.65 times by the end of the second day of bidding on Friday. The segment for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) saw a subscription rate of 4.25 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion received 3.13 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category drew a subscription rate of 1.89 times.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd has raised ₹1,120 crore from its anchor investors. The IPO is set to end today, December 16. The price band for the offering is ₹1,265-1,329 per share.
The company's IPO consists solely of an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.88 crore equity shares from promoters and individual shareholders, without any fresh issue element.
The firm that is backed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises, mentioned in its IPO documents that the purpose of the initial share offering is to leverage the benefits of listing its equity shares on stock exchanges. As of March this year, the company is a prominent partner for both outpatient and inpatient care providers and has more than 800 clients in the healthcare sector, including health systems, academic medical centers, multi-specialty medical groups, single-specialty medical groups, and ancillary healthcare organizations.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today or IKS Health IPO GMP today is +405. This indicates Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share price was trading at a premium of ₹405 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share price is indicated at ₹1,734 apiece, which is 30.47% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,329.
According to the activities in the grey market over the last 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, while the maximum GMP observed is ₹422, based on insights from experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
