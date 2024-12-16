Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 2.65x so far, check IKS IPO GMP, review, more

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions began for public subscription on December 12. The IPO will close for bidding today. The company, which offers healthcare support services, has set a price band of ₹ 1,265-1,329 per share.