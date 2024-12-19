Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Listing Today: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed healthcare technology company Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is set to make its stock market debut today after the company’s initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO listing date is today, December 19. The public issue was open from December 12 to 16 and the IPO allotment was fixed on December 17.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, December 19, 2024, the equity shares of INVENTURUS KNOWLEDGE SOLUTIONS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, December 19, and will begin trading at 10:00 AM.

The company raised ₹2,497.92 crore from the public issue which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.88 crore equity share. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹1,265 to ₹1,329 per share.

Ahead of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share listing today, the trends in grey market premium (GMP) are indicating a strong listing. Analysts also expect Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share listing to be at a decent premium.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹421 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹421 apiece than their issue price.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Listing Price Considering the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares would be ₹1,750 apiece, a premium of over 31% to the IPO price of ₹1,329 per share.

Analysts also expect Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share listing at a strong premium given the healthy demand for the IPO.

Despite weak trends on Dalal Street, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities expects Inventurus Knowledge Solutions' IPO listing price to take place at an attractive premium.

"The issue price was offered at attractive valuations, and in this bear-hit stock market, the stock is expected to list around its fair value, which is near ₹1,700. So, allottees can expect Inventurus Knowledge Solutions to share a listing in the range of ₹1,680 to ₹1,710," said Jain.

Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst, StoxBox highlighted that Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO has been able to garner a healthy subscription rate of 53 times.

"The issue is currently trading at a GMP of 30% which can be linked to the positive market sentiment with regards to the company. With its robust market position and ability to explore untapped opportunities, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of emerging market trends. Therefore, we recommend investors who have been allocated with the shares to remain invested from a medium to long-term perspective," said Shetty.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO was subscribed 52.70 times total. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 14.65 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category saw a booked 23.27 times. Meanwhile, the allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) achieved a subscription rate of 80.64 times.

