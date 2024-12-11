IPO news: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO (Initial Public Offering) will hit the Indian primary market tomorrow, December 12th, 2024. The healthcare service provider company has fixed the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band at ₹1265 to ₹1329 apiece. Among important Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO dates, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO subscription will remain open from Thursday to Monday, December 12th to 16th, 2024. A bidder can apply for the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO in lots, and one lot will comprise 11 company shares. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares became available in the grey market before the IPO opened. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 352 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO details 1] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 352 in the grey market today.

2] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band: The healthcare service provider company has a fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹1265 to ₹1329 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO date: The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO subscription will remain open from 12 to 16 December 2024. This means the book build issue will remain open from Thursday to Monday.

4] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2,497.92 crore, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

5] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue will comprise 11 company shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment date: The most likely date of share allotment is 17th December 2024, i.e. Tuesday next week.

7] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has appointed this public offer's official registrar.

8] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Lead Managers: ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) have been appointed lead managers of the public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely IPO listing date is 19 December 2024.

10] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO review: The market capitalization of the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is ₹22802.07 crore. In FY24, the company's revenue grew by around 75% YoY, whereas Profit After Tax (PAT) shot up nearly 21.40%.