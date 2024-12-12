Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved upto 65,000 equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Founded in 2006, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (IKS Health) delivers services to healthcare organizations, focusing on administrative tasks. The company assists doctors and other healthcare providers by managing their paperwork and administrative responsibilities. IKS Health provides services including clinical support, management of medical documentation, virtual medical scribing, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This healthcare technology firm aims to streamline and expedite patient access to necessary care while alleviating the administrative load on healthcare professionals.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), there are no listed companies in India or abroad with a business portfolio similar to theirs or of comparable scale. As a result, a comparison with industry peers cannot be provided for their company.