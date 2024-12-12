Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed issue subscribed 1.36 times on day 1; Latest GMP

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed issue subscribed 1.36 times on day 1; Latest GMP

Nikita Prasad

  • Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed subscribed 1.36 times on day 1 of issue; Latest GMP here

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed issue was subscribed 1.36 times on the first day of bidding.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved upto 65,000 equity shares.

Founded in 2006, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (IKS Health) delivers services to healthcare organizations, focusing on administrative tasks. The company assists doctors and other healthcare providers by managing their paperwork and administrative responsibilities. IKS Health provides services including clinical support, management of medical documentation, virtual medical scribing, and more.

This healthcare technology firm aims to streamline and expedite patient access to necessary care while alleviating the administrative load on healthcare professionals.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), there are no listed companies in India or abroad with a business portfolio similar to theirs or of comparable scale. As a result, a comparison with industry peers cannot be provided for their company.

The promoters of the company include Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, the Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and the Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
