IPO 2022: After delivering record breaking performance in the year 2021 the IPO market delivered mixed returns in the year 2022. In fact, the year 2021 was the best for Indian IPO market in last two decades. However, in the year 2022, the IPO market has managed to generate just half of the money (around ₹60 lakh crore) it generated in previous year. Major reason behind this mixed performance by the IPO market in 2022 was geopolitical tension caused by Russia-Ukraine crisis in the beginning of the year 2022 followed by global economic crisis.

Big public issues like LIC, Delhivery and AGS Transact Technologies are among the worst performing IPOs of 2022 trading below 25 per cent of their issue price whereas IPOs like Venus Pipes and Tubes, Adani Wilmar, Hariom Pipes Industries, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO have done exceedingly well after listing and have turned out one of the multibagger IPOs on Dalal Street.

As we are about to enter the new year 20253, lets talk about the initial public offerings (IPOs) that made whopping money for its allottees and at the same time we need to talk about the public issues, which hit primary markets and fade away in secondary market after listing.

Best performing IPOs of 2022

As mentioned earlier, he public issue of Adani Wilmar, Venus Pipes and Tubes, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations have delivered stellar return to its allottees as these IPOs have doubled its investors money after listing.

Adani Wilmar IPO was launched in January 2022 at a price band of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share. The public issue had a positive listing but Adani Wilmar shares have given sharp upside move after listing. Adani Wilmar share price today is around ₹617, which is 170 per cent higher from its issue price.

Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO was launched in May 2022 at a price band of ₹310 to ₹326 apiece. The public issue listed at nominal premium but the stock has witnessed dream run post-listing. Venus Pipes and Tubes share price today is ₹715 apiece, which is around 120 per cent higher from its offered price.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO was offered at a price band of ₹52-54 per equity share in December 2022. The public issue listed at near 90 per cent premium at ₹102 and its has hit upper circuit on all six session since its listing on 20th December 2022. Droneacharya Aerial share price today is ₹136, which is more than 150 per cent from is upper price band of ₹54 apiece.

Hariom Pipes Industries IPO was launched in March 2022 at a price band of ₹144 to ₹153 per equity share and Harion Pipes share price today is ₹358.50 on NSE, which means the stock has delivered multibagger return to its allottees.

Apart from these show stoppers, Veranda Learning Solution, Vedant Fashion, etc. have also delivered whopping returns to its allottees who remained invested in the scrip post-listing.

Biggest listing

Some IPOs are among the newsmakers of 2022 as they listed at a whopping premium. As mentioned above, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listed at staggering 90 per cent premium.

DCX Systems IPO was launched in October 2022 at a price band of ₹197 to ₹207 and the scrip listed at ₹286.25 apiece on BSE and went on to rise further on the listing date. DCX Systems share price ended at ₹319.75 per share on BSE on listing date, delivering around 55 per cent higher from the upper price band of the IPO.

Similarly, Harsha Engineers IPO was launched in September 2022 at a price band of ₹314 to ₹330 per equity share. The public issue had a dream debut on Dalal Street as it listed at ₹444 on BSE and at ₹450 on NSE, delivering over 36 per cent listing premium to the allottees. Harsha Engineers shares ended at around ₹485 on the listing date, delivering to the tune of 47 per cent gain to the allottees who remained invested in the scrip post-listing.

Big losers

However, in some IPOs, investors lost money as well. In IPOs like LIC, AGS Transact Technologies, Delhivery, Inox Green Energy, Abans Holdings, etc. had a weak listing the stock went down further after weak listing.

LIC IPO comes first when it comes to big losers of Indian IPO market in 2022. the public issue of the insurance behemoth was launched in May 2022 at a price band of ₹902 to ₹949 and LIC share price opened on NSE at ₹872 while on BSE it listed at ₹867.20 apiece levels. Today, LIC shares are available at around ₹685 apiece on NSE, which is more than 38 per cent lower from the upper price band of ₹949 per equity share.

Similarly, AGS Transact Technologies share price today is ₹63 whereas its IPO was launched at a price band of ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share in January 2022, which means the stock is more than 50 per cent below its upper price band.