IPO 2022: Biggest, best and worst performing public issues of the year

IPO 2022: After delivering record breaking performance in the year 2021 the IPO market delivered mixed returns in the year 2022. In fact, the year 2021 was the best for Indian IPO market in last two decades. However, in the year 2022, the IPO market has managed to generate just half of the money (around ₹60 lakh crore) it generated in previous year. Major reason behind this mixed performance by the IPO market in 2022 was geopolitical tension caused by Russia-Ukraine crisis in the beginning of the year 2022 followed by global economic crisis.

