IPO action kickstarts in 2021 with govt-run IRFC issue

Though 2020 was a strong year for IPOs, government-run companies did not raise much funds through share sale. Divestment efforts by the government stood at ₹42871.94 crore in 2020 down 37% from ₹68,176.57 crore in the previous year, data from Prime Database showed. Out go the total public offers were worth ₹10,988 crore in 2020. In the primary markets, there were 15 main-board IPOs which collectively raised ₹26,611 crore, rising 115% from the ₹12,362 crore raised through 16 IPOs in 2019.