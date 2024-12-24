IPO allotment status: Five allotments for mainboard initial public offerings (IPO), including Mamata Machinery IPO, Transrail Lighting IPO, Concord Enviro IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, and Sanathan Textiles IPO, will likely be finalised today. The five IPOs have created an IPO allotment frenzy in the primary market among D-Street investors, who await the final status and call to check whether they've secured an allotment in any of the public issues.
All five IPOs opened for subscription on Thursday, December 19, and closed on Monday, December 23, 2024. Except for Sanathan Textiles IPO, whose registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd, investors who applied for the other four offerings can check their IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Link Intime India.
Also Read: IPO GMP, allotment status: Mamata Machinery, DAM Capital to Transrail — here’s how to check status using PAN card number
Meanwhile, social media erupted with funny memes and stock market/IPO-related jokes amid the IPO allotment frenzy of the five public issues. Investors shared memes on the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), and other social media websites while waiting for the allotment status for the IPOs today. Let's take a look at the top meme picks on the current IPO allotment fever circulating among anxious investors.
Investors can check their share allocation by referring to the allocation basis. This will also reveal how many shares they received in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund procedure if shares are not allotted. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the allotted recipients.
The refund process for individuals who were not allocated shares will commence on Thursday, December 26. Those who were allotted shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on Thursday. All five of these IPOs are set to be listed on the exchanges on Friday, December 27.
If you have applied for the Mamata Machinery IPO, Transrail Lighting IPO, Concord Enviro IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, and Sanathan Textiles IPO, one can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd/Kfin Technologies Ltd. Investors can also check the IPO allotment status of their applications by using their PAN Cards.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.