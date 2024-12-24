IPO allotment status: Five allotments for mainboard initial public offerings (IPO), including Mamata Machinery IPO, Transrail Lighting IPO, Concord Enviro IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, and Sanathan Textiles IPO, will likely be finalised today. The five IPOs have created an IPO allotment frenzy in the primary market among D-Street investors, who await the final status and call to check whether they've secured an allotment in any of the public issues.

All five IPOs opened for subscription on Thursday, December 19, and closed on Monday, December 23, 2024. Except for Sanathan Textiles IPO, whose registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd, investors who applied for the other four offerings can check their IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Link Intime India.

Meanwhile, social media erupted with funny memes and stock market/IPO-related jokes amid the IPO allotment frenzy of the five public issues. Investors shared memes on the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), and other social media websites while waiting for the allotment status for the IPOs today. Let's take a look at the top meme picks on the current IPO allotment fever circulating among anxious investors.

IPO allotment frenzy triggers meme fest on social media:

Investors can check their share allocation by referring to the allocation basis. This will also reveal how many shares they received in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund procedure if shares are not allotted. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the allotted recipients.

The refund process for individuals who were not allocated shares will commence on Thursday, December 26. Those who were allotted shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on Thursday. All five of these IPOs are set to be listed on the exchanges on Friday, December 27.