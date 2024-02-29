IPO and FPO issuance could reach 4-5% of India's market cap, says Jefferies; lists 3 key reasons
Jefferies predicts IPO (initial public offering) and FPO (follow-on public offering) issuance could hit 4-5 percent of market capitalisation, mirroring China's figures.
Jefferies predicts IPO (initial public offering) and FPO (follow-on public offering) issuance could hit 4-5 percent of market capitalisation, mirroring China's figures. Robust demand for equities driven by rising domestic investors sets the stage for increased activity in the primary market, it said, adding that the pre-market activity will also be driven by promoter stake sale, government disinvestment, listing of large unicorns, and continued PE churning as seen in 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started