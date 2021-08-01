{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO bonanza seems to continue in August with as many as four companies scheduled to hit the capital markets with their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of the month. Windlas Biotech, Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles and Krsnaa Diagnostics are expected to launch their public issue on the same day i.e., August 4.

The IPO bonanza seems to continue in August with as many as four companies scheduled to hit the capital markets with their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of the month. Windlas Biotech, Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles and Krsnaa Diagnostics are expected to launch their public issue on the same day i.e., August 4.

IPOs next week - {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPOs next week - Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Windlas Biotech: Manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations Windlas Biotech will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on Wednesday, August 4. The three-day public issue will conclude on August 6 and the company has fixed the price band of the initial share sale at ₹448-460 per share.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹165 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5,142,067 equity shares. The issue is expected to garner more than ₹400 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devyani International: Food and beverages major and the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee, Devyani International's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription next week on August 4. The issue, which will close on August 6, has has fixed the price band of its initial share sale at ₹86-90 per share, and the firm will raise about ₹1,838 crore.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) company's IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 155.33 million shares.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: Diagnostics chain Krsnaa's issue to open on 4 August and close on 6 August. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.42 million shares. The proceeds from the issue is said to be be used to fund the cost of opening new diagnostics centres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO of up to 1.34 crore equity shares will comprise a fresh issue of up to 1.12 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 22.38 lakh equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel, according to its draft papers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}