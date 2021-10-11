“India is unveiling an absolutely new area of growth with these digital companies for hungry global asset managers," Srinivas Balasubramanian, senior partner and head of corporate finance at KPMG India, told Bloomberg Television’s Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin in an interview. “A lot of money printed during the Donald Trump administration is invariably finding its way to the stock markets globally and India is one of the beneficiaries."