IPO flurry continues as Archean Chemical to launch issue next week. Check GMP, price band2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 01:02 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical manufacturer Archean Chemical Industries Ltd will open for public subscription next week on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The three-day issue will conclude on Friday, November 11. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 7. The company has fixed a price band of ₹386 to ₹407 per share for its initial share sale.