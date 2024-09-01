IPO flurry set to continue with 6 new public issues, 11 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

In the mainboard segment, the Gala Precision Engineering IPO will open for subscription on September 2. Meanwhile, the Baazar Style Retail IPO, which is currently ongoing, will close on September 3.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM IST
IPOs next week: Six public issues, 11 new listings scheduled for next week(iStock)

The Indian IPO market has experienced a significant uptrend recently, fueled by positive market sentiment and a strong macroeconomic environment. In the coming week, six companies are set to launch their IPOs—one on the mainboard and five in the SME segment.

Also Read | Auto sales, IPO action, FII activity, global cues to dictate markets this week

In the upcoming week, IPOs from the SME segment, including Jeyyam Global Foods, Mach Conferences and Events, Namo eWaste Management, and My Mudra Fincorp, will be open for bidding.

“The Indian IPO market has witnessed a notable upswing recently, driven by strong market sentiment, robust economic growth, low inflation, and stable interest rates. In August alone, 17 companies filed DRHPs with SEBI—the highest number of monthly filings in over a year. Our analysts anticipate that the IPO market will remain vibrant for the remainder of the year due to these favorable market conditions. Recently listed IPOs have performed exceptionally well, boosting confidence among both companies and investors. This renewed optimism is prompting investors to look at opportunities in the primary market and driving promoters to raise funds through IPOs. Foreign investors also favour India's primary market for its potential for higher returns,” said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO to hit D-Street on Sept 9; Check issue size, key dates

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week -

Gala Precision Engineering IPO

The Gala Precision Engineering IPO will be open for subscription from September 2 to September 4. This IPO is a book-built issue amounting to 167.93 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.26 crore shares, totaling 135.34 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.06 crore shares, amounting to 32.59 crore.

Also Read | Gala Precision Engineering IPO opens on Monday. GMP, other details in 10 points

The price band for the Gala Precision Engineering IPO is set between 503 and 529 per share. PL Capital Markets Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.

Baazar Style Retail IPO

The Baazar Style Retail IPO opened for subscription on August 30 and will close on September 3. This IPO is a book-built issue valued at 834.68 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 0.38 crore shares worth 148.00 crore and an offer for sale of 1.77 crore shares worth 686.68 crore.

Also Read | Baazar Style Retail IPO: GMP, review, other details. Buy or not?

The price band for the Baazar Style Retail IPO is set between 370 and 389 per share. Axis Capital Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book-running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar for the issue.

Jeyyam Global Foods IPO

The Jeyyam Global Foods IPO will be open for subscription from September 2, to September 4. This IPO is a book-built issue totaling 81.94 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 120.89 lakh shares, amounting to 73.74 crore, and an offer for sale of 13.43 lakh shares, amounting to 8.19 crore.

Also Read | Jeyyam Global Foods IPO to open on Sep 2; price band set at ₹59-61 apiece

The price band for Jeyyam Global Foods' IPO has been set at 59 to 61 per share. Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar. Nnm Securities is the market maker for the offering.

Naturewings Holidays IPO

The Naturewings Holidays IPO will be open for subscription from September 3 to September 5. This IPO is a fixed price issue amounting to 7.03 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 9.5 lakh shares.

The price per share has been set at 74. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar. Pure Broking is the market maker for the Naturewings Holidays IPO.

Namo eWaste Management IPO

The Namo eWaste Management IPO will be open for subscription from September 4 to September 6. This book-built issue is valued at 51.20 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 60.24 lakh shares.

The price band for the Namo eWaste Management IPO is set between 80 and 85 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited serving as the registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the issue.

Mach Conferences and Events IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mach Conferences and Events will open for subscription on September 4 and will close on September 6, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue valued at 125.28 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 22.29 lakh shares totaling 50.15 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.39 lakh shares amounting to 75.13 crore.

The price band for the Mach Conferences and Events IPO is set between 214 and 225 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serving as the registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the IPO.

My Mudra Fincorp IPO

The Mudra Fincorp IPO will be available for subscription from September 5 to September 9. This IPO is a book-built issue valued at 33.26 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 30.24 lakh shares.

The price band for the My Mudra Fincorp IPO has been set between 104 and 110 per share. Hem Securities Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the issue's registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the My Mudra Fincorp IPO.

New Listings -

Premier Energies IPO: The allotment for the Premier Energies IPO was completed on Friday, August 30. The IPO is set to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for Tuesday, September 3.

ECO Mobility IPO: The allotment for the ECO Mobility IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Monday, September 2. The IPO is set to list on the BSE and NSE, with the provisional listing date scheduled for Wednesday, September 4.

Baazar Style Retail IPO: The allotment for the Baazar Style Retail IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Wednesday, September 4. The IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Friday, September 6.

Indian Phosphate IPO: The allotment for the Indian Phosphate IPO was determined on Friday, August 30. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME, with the provisional listing date scheduled for Tuesday, September 3.

Also Read | Indian Phosphate IPO allotment finalised. GMP, steps to check status

Vdeal System IPO: The allotment for the Vdeal System IPO was completed on Friday, August 30. The IPO is scheduled to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, September 3.

Jay Bee Laminations IPO: The allotment for the Jay Bee Laminations IPO was completed on Friday, August 30. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, September 3.

Paramatrix Technologies IPO: The allotment for the Paramatrix Technologies IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Monday, September 2. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday, September 4.

Aeron Composite IPO: The allotment for the Aeron Composite IPO is anticipated to be completed on Monday, September 2. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday, September 4.

Travels & Rentals IPO: The allotment for the Travels & Rentals IPO is anticipated to be concluded on Tuesday, September 3. The IPO will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, September 5.

Boss Packaging Solutions IPO: The allocation for the Boss Packaging Solutions IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The IPO is set to list on the NSE SME, with a provisional listing date scheduled for Friday, September 6, 2024.

 

 

 

 

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM IST
