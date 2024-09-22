IPO flurry to continue with 11 new public issues, 14 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

The Indian IPO market outlook remains optimistic, with Pantomath Capital forecasting that domestic companies could raise over 1.5 lakh crore through IPOs in the coming 12 months, indicating sustained activity and strong investor interest in the near future.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
India's primary market boom shows no signs of slowing down, with 11 IPOs scheduled for launch next week. These include two in the mainboard segment and eight in the SME segment.

The mainboard issues consist of Manba Finance and KRN Heat Exchanger, which together are expected to raise approximately 482 crore.

In addition to the IPOs, the market will witness 14 listings, including those of Arkade Developers, Northern Arc Capital, and Western Carriers, whose IPOs garnered strong responses in the past week.

The Indian IPO market outlook remains optimistic, with Pantomath Capital forecasting that domestic companies could raise over 1.5 lakh crore through IPOs in the coming 12 months, indicating sustained activity and strong investor interest in the near future.

Here's a list of IPOs that will remain open for subscription next week -

Manba Finance IPO

The Manba Finance IPO will be open for subscription from September 23 to September 25. It is a book-built offering, valued at 150.84 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 1.26 crore shares.

The price band for the Manba Finance IPO has been set between 114 and 120 per share. Hem Securities Limited is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the offering.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO

The KRN Heat Exchanger IPO will be open for subscription from September 25 to September 27. This IPO, valued at 341.95 crores, is a book-built issue and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.55 crore shares.

The price band for the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO has been set between 209 and 220 per share. Holani Consultants Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.

Rappid Valves (India) IPO

The IPO for Rappid Valves (India) will be available for subscription from September 23 to September 25. This book-built issue has a total value of 30.41 crores and involves a fresh issue of 13.7 lakh shares.

The IPO price range for Rappid Valves (India) is established between 210 and 222 per share. Shreni Shares Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Rikhav Securities is the designated market maker for the Rappid Valves (India) IPO.

WOL 3D IPO

The WOL 3D IPO will be open for subscription from September 23 to September 25. This book-built issue is valued at 25.56 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 14.52 lakh shares worth 21.78 crore, and an offer for sale of 2.52 lakh shares amounting to 3.78 crore.

The price range for the WOL 3D IPO is set between 142 and 150 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the WOL 3D IPO.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO

The IPO for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions will be available for subscription from September 25 to September 27. This book-built issue amounts to 15.09 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 34.29 lakh shares.

The IPO price band for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is set between 42 and 44 per share. Horizon Financial Pvt Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager, and Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for this IPO.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO

The Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO will be available for subscription from September 25 to September 27. This book-built issue is valued at 31.32 crore and consists solely of a new offering of 36 lakh shares.

The price range for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is set between 82 and 87 per share. Hem Securities Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar. Hem Finlease is designated as the market maker for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO.

TechEra Engineering IPO

The TechEra Engineering IPO will be available for subscription from September 25 to September 27. The IPO is a book-built issue worth 35.90 crores, comprising a fresh issue of 43.78 lakh shares.

The price band for TechEra Engineering's IPO is set between 75 and 82 per share. SKI Capital Services Limited is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies Limited is serving as the issue's registrar.

Forge Auto International IPO

The Forge Auto International IPO will be available for subscription from September 26 to September 30. This book-built issue is valued at 31.10 crores and consists entirely of a new issuance of 28.8 lakh shares.

The price band for the Forge Auto International IPO has been established at 102 to 108 per share. Hem Securities Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar handling the issue.

Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO

The Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO will be available for subscription from September 26, 2024, to September 30, 2024. This book-built issue is valued at 186.16 crores. It consists of a fresh issue of 60.78 lakh shares amounting to 172.01 crores and an offer for sale of 5 lakh shares totaling 14.15 crores.

The IPO price range for Sahasra Electronics Solutions has been established at 269 to 283 per share. Hem Securities Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.

Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO

The Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO will be available for subscription from September 26 to September 30. This IPO is a book-built issue with a total value of 24.17 crores and consists of a fresh issue of 37.76 lakh shares.

The IPO price band for Divyadhan Recycling Industries is established between 60 and 64 per share. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd acting as the registrar. Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities is the market maker for the Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO.

Saj Hotels IPO

The Saj Hotels IPO will be available for subscription from September 27 to October 1. This IPO is a fixed-price offering totaling 27.63 crores, with a fresh issuance of 42.5 lakh shares.

The IPO price for Saj Hotels is set at 65 per share. Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the Saj Hotels IPO, while Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. Nnm Securities is acting as the market maker for the Saj Hotels IPO.

 

