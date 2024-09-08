IPO Frenzy: 13 public issues, 8 listings to keep primary market busy next week; check full list here

The primary market is all set to witness one of the busiest weeks with over thirteen new initial public offerings (IPO) scheduled to open, along with eight new listings next week.

The Indian Primary market has demonstrated robust momentum this week, with several public offerings drawing strong demand from investors.

“The persistent zest for IPOs and healthy subscription numbers highlights the increasing investor confidence in the Indian IPO market. As per our analysis, August witnessed IPO fundraising hitting a 27-month high, with 10 companies raising approximately ₹17,047 crore—making it the busiest period for public offerings since May 2022,” said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

The firm further said, “The outlook for the Indian IPO market remains promising, with Pantomath Capital projecting that domestic companies could raise over ₹1.50 lakh crore through IPOs in the next 12 months, signaling continued activity and strong investor interest ahead.”

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Bajaj Housing Finance IPO The Bajaj Housing Finance IPO will open for subscription on September 9 to September 11. It is a book-built issue of ₹6,560 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 50.86 crore shares totaling ₹3,560 crore and an offer for sale of 42.86 crore shares amounting to ₹3,000 crore.

The price band of the upcoming IPO has been set ₹66 to ₹70 per share. The book running lead managers for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Bofa Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, JM Financial Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd. Kfin Technologies Limited serves as the registrar for the issue.

Tolins Tyres IPO The Tolins Tyres IPO will be open for subscription from September 9 to September 11. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹230 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.88 crore shares totaling ₹200 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.13 crore shares amounting to ₹30 crore.

The price band for the Tolins Tyres IPO has been set between ₹215 and ₹226 per share. Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the offering.

Kross IPO The Kross IPO will be open for subscription from September 9 to September 11. This is a book-built issue, with a total size of ₹500 crore. The issue consists of a fresh offering of 1.04 crore shares, amounting to ₹250 crore, and an offer for sale of an additional 1.04 crore shares, also aggregating to ₹250 crore.

The Kross IPO price band has been set between ₹228 and ₹240 per share. Equirus Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies Limited is serving as the issue's registrar.

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO will open for subscription on September 10 and close on September 12. The IPO is a book-built issue, aims to raise ₹1,100 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares totaling ₹850 crores, along with an offer for sale of 0.52 crore shares amounting to ₹250 crore.

The price band for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO has been set between ₹456 and ₹480 per share. The book running lead managers for the IPO are Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and BOB Capital Markets Limited, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.

Arkade Developers IPO The Arkade Developers IPO will open for subscription on September 16 and close on September 19. It is a book-built offering valued at ₹410 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue.

The price band of the upcoming IPO is yet to be announced. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager for the Arkade Developers IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the issue's registrar.

Gajanand International IPO The Gajanand International IPO will be available for subscription from September 9 to September 11. It is a fixed-price offering valued at ₹20.65 crore, comprising a new issuance of 57.36 lakh shares.

The IPO price for Gajanand International is set at ₹36 per share. Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd is the lead manager overseeing the Gajanand International IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue. Nikunj Stock Brokers is designated as the market maker for the IPO.

Share Samadhan IPO The Share Samadhan IPO will be open for subscription from September 9, 2024, to September 11, 2024. This IPO, which aims to raise ₹24.06 crores, involves a fresh issue of 32.51 lakh shares.

The price band for the Share Samadhan IPO is set between ₹70 and ₹74 per share. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is serving as the book running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for this IPO.

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO The Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO will be available for subscription from September 9 to September 11. This IPO, totaling ₹16.56 crore, is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 13.92 lakh shares.

The price band for the Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO has been set between ₹113 and ₹119 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the issue.

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO The Aditya Ultra Steel IPO will be open for subscription from September 9 to September 11. This IPO is a book-built issue amounting to ₹45.88 crores, with a total of 74 lakh new shares being offered.

The price band for the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO has been set at ₹59 to ₹62 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager, Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar, and Sunflower Broking is the market maker for the issue.

Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO The Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO will be available for subscription from September 10 to September 12. This IPO is a book-built issue with a total value of ₹44.87 crore, consisting solely of a fresh issue of 64.1 lakh shares.

The IPO price range for Trafiksol ITS Technologies is established between ₹66 and ₹70 per share. Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited is serving as the book running lead manager for the IPO, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited acting as the registrar. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the Trafiksol ITS Technologies IPO.

SPP Polymers IPO The SPP Polymers IPO will be available for subscription from September 10 to September 12. This IPO is a fixed-price offering amounting to ₹24.49 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 41.5 lakh shares.

The share price for the SPP Polymers IPO is set at ₹59 each. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the lead manager for the offering, Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar, and B.N. Rathi Securities will act as the market maker.

Innomet Advanced Materials IPO The Innomet Advanced Materials IPO will be available for subscription from September 11, 2024, to September 13, 2024. This IPO is a fixed-price offering valued at ₹34.24 crores, consisting of a fresh issue of 34.24 lakh shares.

The price per share for the Innomet Advanced Materials IPO is ₹100. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serves as the registrar. Prabhat Financial Services is the market maker for this IPO.

Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO The Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO will be open for subscription from September 11 to September 13. This fixed price issue is valued at ₹12.60 crore and involves a fresh issue of 14 lakh shares.