{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the IPO frenzy continuing in August as four companies launched their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of the month, another four companies are set to hit the markets with their share sales this week, making August the busiest season in terms of IPOs after July.

With the IPO frenzy continuing in August as four companies launched their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of the month, another four companies are set to hit the markets with their share sales this week, making August the busiest season in terms of IPOs after July.

Nuvoco Vistas, CarTrade, Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Housing Finance are the four companies that are scheduled to launch their public offerings this week. Two issues will open on August 9, Monday whereas the other two will open on August 10, Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nuvoco Vistas, CarTrade, Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Housing Finance are the four companies that are scheduled to launch their public offerings this week. Two issues will open on August 9, Monday whereas the other two will open on August 10, Tuesday. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Upcoming IPOs details -

CarTrade: Online auto classifieds platform CarTrade Tech, which helps users find pre-owned as well as new cars, will launch its on August 9 and the three-day issue will conclude on August 11. The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale of 18.53 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nuvoco Vistas: Nirma Group's cement company, Nuvoco Vistas Corp issue will will open on August 9 and close on August 11. The firm has has fixed its initial public offering (IPO) price at ₹560-570 a share. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,500 crore.

Chemplast Sanmar: Specialty chemicals company Chemplast Sanmar Limited's issue is set to open for subscription next week on August 10. The three-day public issue will conclude on August 12. The company has fixed its price band in the range of ₹530-541 per share. The Rs-3,850-crore issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹2,550 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}