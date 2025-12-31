IPO frenzy vs returns: Six of 10 most-demanded IPO darlings of 2025 fail to sustain listing gains

2025 was a blockbuster year for the Indian primary market. A total of 103 companies raised an all-time high of ₹1,75,901 crore via mainboard public offers, beating the 2024 record of ₹1,59,784 crore mobilised via 91 IPOs.

The overall response from the public, according to primedatabase.com, though still very good, was poorer than seen in 2024. But what's more concerning is the post-listing reality, as six of the 10 most-demanded IPOs have failed to sustain listing, leaving investors questioning the hype.

Most subscribed IPOs of 2025 According to data from Chittorgarh, the most-demanded IPOs of 2025 garnered bids of 44 lakh or more. LG Electronics' ₹11,605 crore IPO, the third largest of the year, garnered the largest number of applications at 65,06,683.

New-age tech platform Meesho also saw massive applications of 62,75,385 shares, while ICICI Prudential AMC IPO bids of 55,07,138 shares made it the third-most demanded offer of 2025.

Indo Farm Equipment, Standard Glass Lining, NSDL, Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Highway Infrastructure, Urban Company and Quandrant Future Tek were among other IPOs that saw massive bidding.

IPO frenzy vs reality While these companies received a stellar response, six of these 10 IPOs failed to sustain listing gains. The IPO market in 2025 has clearly sent investors a message: Strong listing gains are no longer a reliable proxy for long-term wealth creation.

Indo Farm Equipment and Highway Infrastructure are the worst hit among them as they trade in the red currently.

Highway Infra shares, which witnessed the best listing gains among these companies, were the worst hit as they traded 19% below their IPO price after a 72.50% gain on listing day. Meanwhile, Indo Farm Equipment, which saw a 29% listing pop, is currently down 2% from the IPO price.

Urban Company shares are also significantly hit as they trade just 28% over the IPO price after the listing-day gain of 62%. LG Electronics, Standard Glass Lining, and Quandrant Future Tek also trade below listing prices.

On the flip side, Meesho shares are now 68% above the IPO price after a stellar 53% return on listing day. NSDL, ICICI Prudential AMC also trade much higher than their IPO and listing prices.

But the best performance has come from Stallion India Fluorochemicals. This stock debuted at a 40% premium and is among the few multibagger IPOs of 2025 as it trades 171% above the offer price.

While several high-demand IPOs delivered sharp pop-ups on debut, a meaningful portion of those gains has since eroded, and the fact that two out of the top ten listings are now trading below issue price highlights how quickly sentiment-driven excess can unwind, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS.

He added that elevated subscription numbers and grey market premiums tend to compress future returns if growth delivery falls even marginally short of projections. Therefore, he advised investors to shift from momentum to valuation discipline and business resilience as selectivity matters more than participation.

IPO outlook: 2026 As for the outlook for the next year, the pipeline continues to be staggering. According to primedatabase.com, 96 companies proposing to raise around ₹1.25 lakh crore are presently holding SEBI approval waiting to hit the market, while another 106 companies, looking to raise around ₹1.40 lakh crore, are awaiting SEBI approval

In addition, it added that scores of companies are preparing to file their offer documents in the near future.

According to Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, if valuation discipline is maintained by issuers and the secondary market continues to remain stable, even if not bullish, the next few years can be a golden era for India’s IPO market.