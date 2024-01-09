IPO fund raising likely to surpass ₹4.15 lakh crore this year: Kotak Investment Banking
Domestic funds pumped in USD 25.8 billion into the market in 2023 and this may touch USD 50 billion.
The IPO and deal-making activities are likely to be brisk this year and may even surpass the record set in 2021 with around $50 billion (approx ₹4.15 lakh crore) funds being raised across equity issuances and deals, according to Kotak Investment Banking.
