IPO fundraising drops 17% in 2023; issues worth around ₹70,000 crore in pipeline this year
57 Indian corporates raised ₹49,434 crore in 2023 through main board IPOs, a 17% decrease from the previous year, according to primedatabase. 182 SME IPOs raised a total of ₹4,681 crore in 2023, a significant increase from the previous year.
With main board IPOs, 57 Indian corporates raised ₹49,434 crore in 2023, a 17% decrease from the ₹59,302 crore raised by 40 IPOs in 2022, according to primedatabase.com.
