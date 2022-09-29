IPO fundraising drops by 32% to ₹35,456 cr in first half of FY231 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 02:50 PM IST
The pipeline in the second half is strong, with 71 companies holding approval from Sebi looking to raise ₹1,05,000 crore
Funding secured by Indian companies through initial public offering (IPO) dropped by 32% to ₹35,456 crore in the first half of financial year 2023, says a new report by Prime Database, a firm which tracks India’s capital market.