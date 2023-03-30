IPO fundraising halves to ₹52,116 crore in FY23, 37 firms go public1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The largest life insurer in India, LIC's IPO accounted for around 39% of the total fundraising in FY23. Nevertheless, FY23 fundraising in FY23 is still the third highest ever in the IPO market.
The fiscal year FY23 witnessed a lacklustre flow of initial public offerings (IPO) with 37 companies raising upto ₹52,116 crore through the main board. The latest fundraising halved compared to the all-time high performance of ₹1,11,547 crore in FY22. The largest life insurer in India, LIC's IPO accounted for around 39% of the total fundraising in FY23. Nevertheless, FY23 fundraising in FY23 is still the third highest ever in the IPO market.
