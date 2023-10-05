IPO fundraising slumps by 26% in H1 FY24 to ₹26,300 crore, shows data
IPO mobilisation climbed significantly by 76% in the first half of 2023–24, excluding LIC IPO that was launched last year.Retail investors showed greater enthusiasm, with the average number of applications increasing to 10.02 lakh, according to Prime Database Group's report.
In the first half of 2023–24, 31 Indian corporates raised ₹26,300 crore through main board IPOs, a drop of 26% from the ₹35,456 crore raised by 14 IPOs during the same time in 2022–23, according to Prime Database Group's report.
