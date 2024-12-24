IPO GMP, allotment status: Before we break for Christmas tomorrow (Wednesday, December 25), five IPO allotments will be mostly finalised today, including Mamata Machinery IPO, Transrail Lighting IPO, Concord Enviro IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, and Sanathan Textiles IPO. Except for Sanathan Textiles IPO, whose registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd, investors who applied for the other four offerings can check their IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Link Intime India. All five of these IPOs opened for subscription on Thursday, December 19, and closed on Monday, December 23.

Investors can check their share allocation by referring to the allocation basis. This will also reveal how many shares they received in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not allocated, the company will begin the application process. The shares must be deposited into the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The refund process for individuals who were not allocated shares will commence on Thursday, December 26. Those who were allotted shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on Thursday.

All five of these IPOs are set to be listed on the exchanges on Friday, December 27.

If you have applied for the Mamata Machinery IPO, Transrail Lighting IPO, Concord Enviro IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, and Sanathan Textiles IPO you can do a allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd/Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the IPO allotment status of your application below using PAN Card:

How to check IPO allotment status using PAN Card? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website for the IPO registrar, either Link Intime India Private Ltd or Kfin Technologies Ltd - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2 Select the IPO you have applied for from the drop-down menu: Mamata Machinery IPO, Transrail Lighting IPO, Concord Enviro IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, or Sanathan Textiles IPO.

Step 3 Choose the PAN card option from the available selections, which include Application number, DP/Client ID, and Account number/IFSC.

Step 4 Enter PAN card number.

Step 5 Enter Captcha if required and submit.

IPO GMP Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today - Mamata Machinery IPO grey market premium is +260. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamata Machinery share price was indicated at ₹503 apiece, which is 107% higher than the IPO price of ₹243, as per investorgain.com

Transrail Lighting IPO GMP today- Transrail Lighting IPO grey market premium is +192. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Transrail Lighting share price was indicated at ₹624 apiece, which is 44.44% higher than the IPO price of ₹432, according to investorgain.com

DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today- DAM Capital Advisors IPO grey market premium is +170. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DAM Capital Advisors share price was indicated at ₹453 apiece, which is 60.07% higher than the IPO price of ₹283, according to investorgain.com

Sanathan Textiles IPO GMP today- Sanathan Textiles IPO grey market premium is +90. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sanathan Textiles share price was indicated at ₹411 apiece, which is 28.04% higher than the IPO price of ₹321, according to investorgain.com

Concord Enviro Systems IPO GMP today- Concord Enviro Systems IPO grey market premium is +75. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Concord Enviro Systems share price was indicated at ₹776 apiece, which is 10.7% higher than the IPO price of ₹701, according to investorgain.com