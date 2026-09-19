IPO GMP compared: SS Retail, Hero Motors, Jindal Supreme - allotment soon, how to check status online, subscription

IPO GMP Today: Three IPOs — Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme — have completed their subscription process and are now heading towards the allotment stage. The allotment status for all three issues is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, September 21.

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The three public issues opened for bidding on September 16 and closed on September 18, covering the automotive, retail and steel sectors respectively. With the subscription window now over, investors are turning their attention to allotment status as well as the latest grey market premium (GMP) of the three issues.

Shares are scheduled to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on September 22. The companies are expected to make their stock market debut on both the NSE and BSE on September 23, 2026, which is the tentative listing date.

Here is a look at the latest GMP, final subscription figures, allotment details and key information for Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme IPOs.

Hero Motors IPO Hero Motors' grey market premium, or GMP, has fallen to 0. Based on the upper end of its IPO price band and the current GMP, the estimated listing price works out to ₹84 per share, which is the same as the issue price.

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The IPO received around 7.01x subscription during two days of bidding. The retail portion was subscribed 8.6x, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category received bids for 10.47 times the shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed 1.59 times.

Investors can check their Hero Motors IPO allotment status through the BSE, NSE and the registrar's website, Kfin Technologies. - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

To check the IPO allotment status, investors need to first select ‘Equity’. Select issue name from the dropdown menu. Investors can then enter their application number or Permanent Account Number (PAN), selecting the ‘Permanent Account Number’ option if they wish to check the status using their PAN. After this, they need to click on ‘I am not a robot’ to complete the verification and then select ‘Search’. The share application status will subsequently appear on the screen.

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Hero Motors had fixed its IPO price band at ₹79 to ₹84 per share. The ₹1,000 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.76 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crore.

Established in April 1998, Hero Motors Limited is an automotive technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and supplies engineered powertrain solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the United States, Europe, India and the ASEAN region. Its product portfolio includes both electric and non-electric powertrains.

SS Retail IPO SS Retail has emerged as the strongest grey market performer among the three issues, with its GMP currently at +147. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the premium implies an estimated listing price of ₹571 per share, representing a 34.67% premium over the issue price of ₹424.

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The ₹500 crore public issue received more than 107x subscription over three days of bidding. Non-institutional investors showed the strongest demand, with their portion subscribed more than 150x. The retail category was subscribed 35.81x, while the QIB portion received 214.22x bids and the employee segment was subscribed 2.72x.

Allotment status for SS Retail can be checked through the BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, which is the registrar to the issue - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

To check the IPO allotment status, investors need to first select ‘Equity’. Select issue name from the dropdown menu. Investors can then enter their application number or Permanent Account Number (PAN), selecting the ‘Permanent Account Number’ option if they wish to check the status using their PAN. After this, they need to click on ‘I am not a robot’ to complete the verification and then select ‘Search’. The share application status will subsequently appear on the screen.

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The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 85.08 lakh shares, through which the company aims to raise ₹360 crore. It also includes an OFS of 33.02 lakh shares worth ₹140 crore. The issue price band was set at ₹403 to ₹424 per share.

Incorporated in June 2016, SS Retail operates a multi-brand retail chain selling mobile phones, accessories and other electronic products. Its presence spans Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat, with a focus on Tier II, Tier III and beyond cities.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had 503 stores across 215 cities, covering approximately 2,41,365 sq. ft.

Jindal Supreme IPO Jindal Supreme's GMP currently stands at +29. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band, the prevailing premium points to an estimated listing price of ₹122 per share. This would represent a 31.18% gain over the issue price of ₹93.

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The IPO witnessed exceptionally strong investor interest, with the overall issue subscribed 177x. The NII category was subscribed 326.8x, while the retail portion received 141.75x bids and the QIB segment was subscribed 126.41x.

Investors can check their Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status through the BSE, NSE and registrar Bigshare Services - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

To check the IPO allotment status, investors need to first select ‘Equity’. Select issue name from the dropdown menu. Investors can then enter their application number or Permanent Account Number (PAN), selecting the ‘Permanent Account Number’ option if they wish to check the status using their PAN. After this, they need to click on ‘I am not a robot’ to complete the verification and then select ‘Search’. The share application status will subsequently appear on the screen.

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Jindal Supreme is raising ₹124.88 crore through the IPO. The issue consists of a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares worth ₹99.89 crore, along with an OFS of 26.87 lakh shares valued at ₹24.99 crore. The price band was fixed at ₹88 to ₹93 per share.

Jindal Supreme (India) Limited was incorporated in March 1974 and has been manufacturing and supplying steel pipes, tubes and other steel products for infrastructure and industrial applications for more than five decades. Its product range includes Mild Steel (MS) black pipes and tubes, galvanized pipes, metal beam crash barriers and Galvanized Iron (GI) tubular poles.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.