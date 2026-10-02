IPO GMP compared: Vishal Nirmiti vs Nityas Gems and Jewellery - Key dates, subscription status, listing price prediction

IPO GMP comparison: The IPO race between Vishal Nirmiti and Nityas Gems and Jewellery is gaining momentum, with both issues witnessing demand on the second day of bidding. While Vishal Nirmiti’s IPO was subscribed to 57%, Nityas Gems attracted a slightly higher subscription of 69% by the end of the second bidding day.

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Both public issues opened for subscription on 30 September and will remain open until 5 October, giving investors another opportunity to participate before the bidding window closes.

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends Vishal Nirmiti IPO GMP today Vishal Nirmiti IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +20. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishal Nirmiti share price was indicated at ₹240 apiece, which is 9.09% higher than the IPO price of ₹220.

In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has remained stable, with only a minimal fluctuation of ₹18 and a GMP range of ₹18. The present IPO GMP is at ₹20, reflecting a fairly steady sentiment in the grey market, as noted by experts.

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Vishal Nirmiti IPO: Issue size and subscription Vishal Nirmiti Ltd has fixed the IPO price band at ₹208–220 per equity share. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 69.71 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹145 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO also includes an offer for sale (OFS) of 15 lakh shares, valued at around ₹33 crore at the upper price band. The total issue size stands at approximately ₹178 crore.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet working capital requirements, repay loans and fund general corporate purposes.

Vishal Nirmiti is engaged in civil engineering, manufacturing and construction activities.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO GMP today Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Nityas Gems & Jewellery share price was indicated at ₹79 apiece, which is 5.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

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In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has shown stability, with overall fluctuations constrained to ₹-5 and a GMP variation of ₹6. The present IPO GMP is at ₹4, suggesting a consistent sentiment in the grey market, as noted by analysts.

Nityas Gems IPO: Issue size and subscription Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd has set a price band of ₹70–75 per equity share for its IPO. At the upper end of the band, the company aims to raise around ₹108.42 crore.

The issue comprises 1.4456 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹5 each. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

The net IPO proceeds will be used towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

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Nityas Gems and Jewellery is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery in India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.